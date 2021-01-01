The Green & Gold Supply Co. cultivation located in North Las Vegas, NV uses hydroponic growing methods and state-of-the-art indoor growing equipment to bring Nevada the highest quality cannabis products.



Our 15,000 square foot facility houses the best genetics in the world and produces some of the most famously notable strains on the market. Designed for efficiency, it produces 21 percent more cannabis than other facilities of its size. Currently, there are about 1,500 plants in their vegetative state and over 1,500 plants in their flowering state. At any given time there are between 3,000- 3,400 plants being grown in our cultivation.



Some growers sing to their plants, others tell them jokes. Some read them Renaissance poetry. Whatever they have come to learn that produces desirable results, we don’t judge them for it. We provide our plants with music ranging everything from Mozart to the sounds of nature.



When finished, each strain is harvested and put through a curing process, ensuring only the highest quality product. We even cure our trim. It provides our Green and Gold Supply Co. extracts with some of the highest tested terpenes and THC levels on the Nevada market.