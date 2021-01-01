Loading…
GreenLeaf420

Multi-color Grinder

Material: alloy
Four filter design
Anodize for smooth finish
Stainless steel pollen screen
Powerful neodymium magnet for tight closure
Thin poly ring for smooth grinding
Size:40MM
Color: As shown in figure display
Easy and Convenient to use
