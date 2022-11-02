About this product
Bananimal is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50/50) created through crossing the classic Banana OG X Animal Cookies strains. Bananimals brings on a hard-hitting and giggly high that will have you feeling lifted and unfocused for hours on end. The very high THC levels make Bananimal good for treating chronic pain, insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, muscle spasms, and cramps. This flower has a sweet and fruity nutty banana flavor, almost like a banana cookie. The aroma takes a spicier turn, with pungent gas and fruity banana galore. Bananimal buds have dense grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with amber undertones, bright orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty amber crystal trichomes.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
