Cherry Tree is a hybrid strain inspired by Greenline's famous "Orange Tree" strain. It has a delectable fruity flavor with hints of sour berry and citrus. It makes for a giggly and uplifted high with a heavier body feel. A cross between Cherry Haze and Lemon Tree, Cherry Tree is a very potent sativa that has become very popular. These flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.