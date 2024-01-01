About this product
About this strain
write a review
Cherry Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Royale with Cherries and Grape Cream Cake F1. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Tree is reported to have 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mountain Top Seeds, Cherry Tree features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Cherry Tree typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Tree's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Tree, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item