Cookies n' Cream | Badder | 1g

by Greenline
THC —CBD —

About this product

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Greenline
Greenline
Shop products
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.

We love our products, and we know you will too.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000184-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL19-0002392
