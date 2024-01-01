Grape Zkittlez is deliciously purple with dense, resin coated nugs, Zkittlez is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. Grape Zkittlez has some gassy fumes, amid a sweet and fruity mix of berries and grapes, with just a touch of citrus. Combusting this strain brings out the grape, candy-like flavor. The gassy taste is sour, yet tart, with an herbal twist.
Grape Zkittlez brings back nostalgic memories for many, of that sweet, grape tasting cough medicine we were given as children when sick. It's not hard to guess that is some purple in this strain. The Grape Zkittlez nugs have thick and curled, purple and fern-green leaves, sparsely littered with long, orange pistils, and heavily glazed in crystal trichomes. These protective trichome hairs help give the buds a frosted look.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.