Jammerz is an Indica Hybrid strain with a very piney aroma that contains notes of citrus fruit and grapes. Jammerz is a cross of Dozer and El Buzzard. Expect super frosty resinous flowers with a strawberry/cherry jam aroma and flavor. The plant can grow completely purple in the right environment.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.