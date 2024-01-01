LA Kush Mints is a strain that is indica leaning but sometimes feels like it gives energetic effects for the mind and body coupled with euphoric and happy feelings. This cannabis bud is known to contain a 90:10 Indica:Sativa ratio. Indica strains are generally best suited for nighttime use, but LA Kush Mints can be used throughout the day for its potent happy and motivating effects that may alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and physical aches. Its smoke is described as cooling with a pleasant minty burst.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.