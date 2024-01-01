Lemonatti is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica) created through crossing the classic Gelonade X Biscotti strains. Named for its mouthwatering flavor and celebrity parentage, Lemonati is the perfect get-up-and-move sativa for a day when you need a little extra help to get going. Like its name suggests, this bud has a super sweet yet sour tangy lemon citrus flavor with a light hint of flowery woods upon exhale.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.