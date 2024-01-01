This extra potent mix of Jet Fuel and Odder Popz is pure gas. This hybrid strain produces some sweet gas that is ready to lift you from the ground and get you flying. It is deliciously sweet with an earthy aroma followed by a kushy aftertaste of pine and citrus.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.