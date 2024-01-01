Papaya x 33 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and made by crossing Papaya Runtz and Gelato 33. It is known for promoting mental calmness and relaxation without weighing you down. The arome is fruity, spicy, and peppery. It may help with anxiety, stress, and pain.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.