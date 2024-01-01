This strain is a powerful and Sativa-heavy hybrid with a sweet fruit smell and hints of skunk. It features flavors like citrus, violet, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. Beloved for its immediate effects and long-lasting high, Ya Hemi is perfect for any lover of high-powered sativas.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.