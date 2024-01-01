Zerealz is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful Zkittlez X Cereal Milk strains. These "Teenth" Jars contain 1/16th of an oz of the same high quality nugs, just in a smaller package. The perfect size to allow you to get 2 strains instead of 1.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.