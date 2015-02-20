About this strain
Boysenberry effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
