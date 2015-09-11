About this product
Cherry OG - Hybrid
Cherry OG is a multiple award-winning strain that took years to develop, making it highly sought after. The terpene profile is mostly sweet berries but it is backed by subtle earthy notes.
GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line
-Full Spectrum
-Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams)
-100% Organic
-MADE IN THE US .
-Less Than 0.3% THC
HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS:
Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!
About this strain
Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
