Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg
About this product
Description: Our premium hemp derived delta 8 gummies are a perfect way to introduce physcoactive cannabinoids into your daily routine. Giving you an uplifting comfortable euphoric effect with a delicious fruity taste. Easy to carry and consume. 500 mg packs contain 20 gummies at 25mg per gummy.
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate.
