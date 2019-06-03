About this product
Sour Space Candy - Hybrid
Just like its name suggests it has a tasty sweet & sour candy earthy flavor and aroma. Sour Space Candy is known to provide users with an uplifting and energetic happy feeling. Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including stress, pain, depression and insomnia.
GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line
-Full Spectrum
-Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams)
-100% Organic
-MADE IN THE US .
-Less Than 0.3% THC
HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS:
Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!
Just like its name suggests it has a tasty sweet & sour candy earthy flavor and aroma. Sour Space Candy is known to provide users with an uplifting and energetic happy feeling. Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including stress, pain, depression and insomnia.
GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line
-Full Spectrum
-Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams)
-100% Organic
-MADE IN THE US .
-Less Than 0.3% THC
HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS:
Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!