Sour Space Candy - Hybrid



Just like its name suggests it has a tasty sweet & sour candy earthy flavor and aroma. Sour Space Candy is known to provide users with an uplifting and energetic happy feeling. Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including stress, pain, depression and insomnia.

GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line



-Full Spectrum



-Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams)



-100% Organic



-MADE IN THE US .



-Less Than 0.3% THC



HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS:



Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!