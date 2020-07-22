About this strain
Purple Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
813 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
