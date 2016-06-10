Loading…
Golden Panda

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Golden Panda: The White x Pineapple OG

16 people told us about effects:
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
31% of people say it helps with migraines
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
