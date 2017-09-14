Loading…
Logo for the brand GreenRush Cannabis

GreenRush Cannabis

Locktite

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Locktite: May Rainier x Gorilla Glue #4

Locktite effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!