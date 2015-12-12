GreenRush Cannabis
Mr. Rainier #10
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Mr. Rainier #10: Northern Lights #5 x white lotus
Mt. Rainier effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
30% of people say it helps with arthritis
No product reviews
