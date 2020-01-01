 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Plant Testing and Screening - Identify Male Plants Early!

About GreenScreen Labs

The GreenScreen Plant Sex ID Kit allows growers to identify the sex of their plant only two weeks from germination. - Kick-start your crops by identifying males early - Grow more efficiently - Reduce your costs and maximize your yield - Save time, labor, energy, hydro and crop space - Bye Bye to feminized seeds. Grow from regular seeds with superior genetics!

Available in

Worldwide, United States