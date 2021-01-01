About this product

The Arizer Solo II is one of the best portable vaporizers for dry herb on the market today. This is the second iteration of the Arizer Solo, featuring a more powerful battery, improved airflow, a vibrant LED display, customization settings for building the best vaporization experience, and impressively thick vapor production that hits hard. Meticulously designed with precision engineering, the Arizer Solo II allows you to pinpoint the optimal temperature for any dry herb strain, then uses an all-glass borosilicate vapor path to preserve the essential flavors, aromas, and benefits with zero combustion. With a travel-friendly size, Arizer Solo II is ideal for home and portable use alike. Expect Arizer Solo II to deliver thick, flavor-rich vapor clouds, a seamless user experience, and a battery life that accommodates even the busiest lifestyles.



Arizer Solo II features precise temperature control, rare for a portable vaporizer, and a new LED display that's an upgrade from the original Arizer Solo. Arizer has made a point of keeping the Arizer Solo 2 controls very pragmatic so you won’t run into any trouble customizing the settings for this vaporizer. The display is easy to understand, and the controls are boiled down to the nth degree for a seamless user experience. The Arizer Solo II allows you to choose at what increments you can toggle through temps with Custom Session Settings.

Arizer Solo II enables you to toggle through temps at either 1 or 10 degree increments. Arizer Solo 2 can vape at any temperature between 122F to 428F. We recommend vaping at lower temperatures for smaller, more flavor-rich hits, and higher temps for bigger clouds.The Arizer Solo II gives you the ability to zero in on the perfect temperature for garnering the most flavor notes and scents from your dry herb. Toggling through temperature is easy thanks to the simple interface of the Arizer Solo II. Simply turn on the Arizer Solo II using the menu button, which features an "m" icon, and the up button simultaneously.

A safety feature initiates a 6 second timer before powering the Arizer Solo II on, ensuring the device won't turn on by accident. Click the up or down navigation buttons to choose your vaping temperature, or click the menu button to scroll through a variety of customization features. The LED display makes it very easy to customize the Arizer Solo II volume, session timer, temperature measurement, screen brightness, and start up time. Once vaporization temp has been set, the Arizer Solo II features a rapid heat up time thanks to its upgraded battery.

The original Arizer Solo was lauded as one of the most efficient portable vaporizers. The Arizer Solo II is even better. It’s smaller, faster, and smarter than what came before. It still boasts exceptionally flavorful vapor production. The Arizer Solo II heats up three times faster than its predecessor. Just choose your temperature and Arizer Solo II heats up in less than 30 seconds, ideal for vaping on-the-go and convenient for home use when you want a hit and want it sooner than later. Arizer Solo II is not the most compact portable vape. But it’s the most compact portable vaporizer that delivers the flavor-rich vapor production you’d expect from a desktop vaporizer. The hits are comfortable and extremely tasty, which makes the Arizer Solo 2 ideal for those who prefer flavorful hits but want something that’s not glued to an AC outlet.

The Arizer Solo II packs 3 hours of continuous battery life, giving you about 20 uses per full charge. After vaping all day without running out of battery, you can charge the Arizer Solo II via DC wall charger in just 90 minutes. Arizer Solo II is designed for dry herb enthusiasts who don't want to sacrifice vapor quality for a portable vaping experience. Just load up the Arizer Solo II, and enjoy smooth, powerful hits from just about anywhere. Arizer Solo II can get 10 degrees hotter than Arizer Solo, giving you more leverage over your vapor profile if you enjoy larger draws. Choose anywhere between 50C and 220C (or switch to Fahrenheit).

Like its predecessor, the Arizer Solo II features 100% borosilicate glass pieces that preserve flavor and keep vapor cool and smooth. Arizer Solo II comes with two glass aroma tubes and a ground glass connection. Unlike the Arizer Solo, the Arizer Solo II Features freer airflow for bigger draws that feel natural. Coupled with the all-glass vapor path of the Arizer Solo II, the lower resistance makes for vapor clouds full of flavor and heft you can feel. Arizer Solo II is compatible with the Arizer water adapter, which moisture conditions and purifies vapor through water filtration.

Fans of "true vaporization" will appreciate this portable vape for dry herb's ability to extract with precision and care the essence of your favorite dry herbs with zero smokiness or harshness. Arizer Solo II delivers smaller, more potent flavor on lower temperatures, and larger, still impressively flavorful draws on higher settings.

The Arizer Solo II is low maintenance, pop out the glass stem and clean the dish with some isopropyl alcohol. To clean the herb chamber, tip the Arizer Solo II upside down and shake it out. Then wipe it out with some isopropyl alcohol. You’ll want to do this after every few sessions to keep the Arizer Solo II free from residue.

We recommend sterilizing the herb chamber prior to the first use of your Arizer Solo II. Sterilize the Arizer Solo 2 chamber by holding the power button down until the display shows the start-up smiley face. Use the “up” arrow to toggle the highest temperature. Let the Arizer Solo II sit for ten minutes, at which time the automatic shut-off feature will power it down. At this time your new Arizer Solo II vaporizer will be ready for use.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

2 x Glass Aroma Tubes

1 x Glass Ground Connection

1 x Stir Tool

1 x Wall Charger

1 x Carrying Pouch

1 x Sample Lavender Bag