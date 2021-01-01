Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand gronlabb

gronlabb

Bubba Star Flower Rosin

Product rating:

About this product

Our Bubba Star Flower Rosin is a strong indica, solventless concentrate.

This rosin is pressed from vegan flower that is grown on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast. The strain is mothered by Death Bubba and Rockstar.

It has a potency of 76.6% THC, 1.31% CBG, and 0.94% CBD.

The top three terpenes in this rosin are;

1. beta-Caryophyllene at 6 mg/g

2. Geraniol at 6 mg/g

3. a-Terpinene at 4.5 mg/g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!