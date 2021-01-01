gronlabb
Bubba Star Flower Rosin
Our Bubba Star Flower Rosin is a strong indica, solventless concentrate.
This rosin is pressed from vegan flower that is grown on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast. The strain is mothered by Death Bubba and Rockstar.
It has a potency of 76.6% THC, 1.31% CBG, and 0.94% CBD.
The top three terpenes in this rosin are;
1. beta-Caryophyllene at 6 mg/g
2. Geraniol at 6 mg/g
3. a-Terpinene at 4.5 mg/g
