About this product

Our Bubba Star Flower Rosin is a strong indica, solventless concentrate.



This rosin is pressed from vegan flower that is grown on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast. The strain is mothered by Death Bubba and Rockstar.



It has a potency of 76.6% THC, 1.31% CBG, and 0.94% CBD.



The top three terpenes in this rosin are;



1. beta-Caryophyllene at 6 mg/g



2. Geraniol at 6 mg/g



3. a-Terpinene at 4.5 mg/g