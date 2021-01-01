About this product

Our Bubba Star Full Spectrum Bubble Hash Rosin is a strong indica, solventless concentrate.



This hash rosin is pressed from full spectrum bubble hash that is processed from vegan flower. Bubba Star is grown on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast and is mothered by Death Bubba and Rockstar.



It has a potency of 72.16% THC, 0.09% CBG, and 0.87% CBD.



The top three terpenes in this hash rosin are;



1. beta-Caryophyllene at 7.7 mg/g



2. Geraniol at 2.3 mg/g



3. a-Humulene at 2.2 mg/g