Logo for the brand gronlabb

gronlabb

Mountain Mix Stratös Spheres

About this product

Made with one part flower rosin, one part minced flower, then coated in a full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication.

They have a potency of 36.27% THC, and 0.81% CBD.

The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is;

1. beta-Myrcene at 8.1 mg/g

2. alpha-Terpinene 8.9 mg/g

3. Terpinolene at 3.8 mg/g
