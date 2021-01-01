gronlabb
Mountain Mix Stratös Spheres
About this product
Made with one part flower rosin, one part minced flower, then coated in a full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication.
They have a potency of 36.27% THC, and 0.81% CBD.
The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is;
1. beta-Myrcene at 8.1 mg/g
2. alpha-Terpinene 8.9 mg/g
3. Terpinolene at 3.8 mg/g
