gronlabb

gronlabb

Unicorn Flower

About this product

This Veganic Unicorn Flower is a sativa dominant hybrid.

Grown in beautiful BC, this flower will leave your taste buds wanting more.

It has a potency of 18.02% THC

The top four terpenes in this flower are;

1. B-Myrcene at 6.2 mg/g

2. P-Cymene at 3.8 mg/g

3. Terpinolene 2 at 3.6 mg/g

4. A-Pinene at 1.5 mg/g
