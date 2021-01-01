gronlabb
Unicorn Flower
About this product
This Veganic Unicorn Flower is a sativa dominant hybrid.
Grown in beautiful BC, this flower will leave your taste buds wanting more.
It has a potency of 18.02% THC
The top four terpenes in this flower are;
1. B-Myrcene at 6.2 mg/g
2. P-Cymene at 3.8 mg/g
3. Terpinolene 2 at 3.6 mg/g
4. A-Pinene at 1.5 mg/g
