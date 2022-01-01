A rare even balanced strain (50/50), Sundae Driver has notes of creamy chocolate and sweet grapes in its aroma and a taste that makes it just as pleasant to consume as the euphoric, cerebral, and anxiety-free high it provides. Often utilized in the treatment of stress related disorders, whether you are worried about an upcoming work stressor or simply trying to enjoy a nice weekend bike ride, Sundae Driver is becoming an increasingly popular choice for hybrid marijuana enthusiasts that enjoy a less speedy high. Dominant terpenes found in this strain are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene.



Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.