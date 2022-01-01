About this product
A rare even balanced strain (50/50), Sundae Driver has notes of creamy chocolate and sweet grapes in its aroma and a taste that makes it just as pleasant to consume as the euphoric, cerebral, and anxiety-free high it provides. Often utilized in the treatment of stress related disorders, whether you are worried about an upcoming work stressor or simply trying to enjoy a nice weekend bike ride, Sundae Driver is becoming an increasingly popular choice for hybrid marijuana enthusiasts that enjoy a less speedy high. Dominant terpenes found in this strain are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene.
Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.
About this brand
Groove Montana
Rooted in the foothills of Glacier National Park, Groove Cannabis Company is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to cultivating and crafting small-batch, premium cannabis flower and solventless products that showcase the best the plant has to offer.
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.
