Logo for the brand Grove Bags

Grove Bags

Large Wicket Bags (27 Gallon)

About this product

Grove Bags Wicket Bags are perfect for all of your bulk curing needs. They are made from our patented TerpLoc™ film with added UV protection, and come in two sizes. Both sizes come with 100 bags preloaded on a wicket to help streamline your process and improve efficiency. The small size can line a 5-gallon bucket and the large size fits into a 27-gallon tote when full. Never use a terpene-destroying turkey bag again!
