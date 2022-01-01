About this product
Made from carefully sourced hemp paper, Conehead™ hand-rolled cones will provide a smooth and easy experience for packers and smokers. With organic bamboo filters, the integrity of the joint remains intact from filling to consumption.
UOM: 800 Cones/Box
Free Shipping on US Orders over $150
UOM: 800 Cones/Box
Free Shipping on US Orders over $150
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow Cargo
Our packaging solutions were designed to ensure your hemp- and marijuana products stay fresh from the farm, to producer to dispensary; ensuring the customer experiences their product in safe, high-quality packaging. We also offer Free Shipping on all order over $150 to continental US!