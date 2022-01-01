The Q-Core cartridges from the PureCore™ collection is our first all-glass cartridge.



The glass tank with the quartz atomizer, and crystal clear snap-on tip, makes it one of a kind. It's easy to fill up and store, providing optimal showcasing of your products.



PureCore cartridges provide a safe and easy way to sell your concentrates.



PureCore is a vape collection based on ceramic and quartz cores with cut holes that allow for better taste, smoother hits, and less leakage. The cartridges have coils that increases the stability of the cart. This allows for more even distribution of heating to preventing burning of product.



UOM: 100 Units/Box

