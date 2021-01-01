5′ x 5′ Super Clone Grow Room



Product Description - 5′ x 5′ Super Clone Grow Room

The 5′ x 5′ Best Super Clone Grow Room features two of the most effective cloner in the world, SuperCloset’s SuperCloner 50. These Deep Water Culture germination/cloning systems house a combined whopping 100 plant locations. The 5′ x 5′ Best Super Clone Grow Room pairs this world class cloner with the best grow tent in the industry, the Gorilla Grow Tent. This grow package is lit by two 4-foot 4-bulb Sun Blaze Cool Spectrum fixtures that are hung from adjustable heavy duty yo-yo’s. Additionally, the Super Clone Room is fitted with a Phresh carbon filter for effective odor control, fans, safety features, cloning racks, and 4 5-gallon soil pots for mammoth mother plants, as well as everything else you need to successfully get your crop started immediately.



SuperCloset has made cloning super effortless with the addition of the 5′ x 5′ Best Super Clone Grow Room to its portfolio of Super products. Clone with ease the very first time – and every time – with the Super Clone Room.



Included Components

Gorilla Grow Tent 5’x 5’x 6’11” (7’11” w/ extension)

The very best and tallest, thickest, and strongest grow tent available. This is the only height adjusting grow tent available worldwide. GROW STRONG!



Dual SuperCloner 50-Site Hydroponic Systems with Humidity Super Domes

These SuperCloners give your new plants just what they are looking for in their early stages of life. These Deep Water Culture hydroponic systems promote rapid, luscious white root development! Germinate, clone, and vegetate up to 100 plants to their perfect transplanting condition.



Six 5-Gallon Soil Buckets

Grow the biggest, healthiest mothers imaginable with the four included large capacity 5 gallon soil buckets. You’ll never be left wanting for clones again!



Dual Cloning Racks

Spare your lower back and bring your babies into the light! These sturdy metal shelving racks will assist in preventing early stretch, as well as providing a convenient and comfortable, crouch-free growing experience.



Dual SunBlaze T5 44 Grow Light Fixtures

These high powered 4-foot 4-bulb cool spectrum lighting fixtures emit a whopping 40,000 lumens, exceeding your maturing mothers and babies indoor lighting needs.



Phresh Carbon Filter

Phresh carbon filters are by far the best filters on the market for larger grow rooms. They utilize an exclusive carbon charcoal fitting that contains unwanted odors much greater than any other on the market. Phresh filters are the only company that has access to this special carbon filling, which results in a completely neutral air environment.



ActiveAir Internal Circulation Fan

Properly sized and placed internal circulation fans are integral to moving all the air around your room. Our design will result in a perfect growing environment. Proper airflow is essential in eliminating mold or mildew and minimizing potential bug problems. Many other packages don’t include fans, and if they do, they tend to be inadequate, noisy, and poorly placed.



Hurricane Inline Fan

This commercial grade, high performance fan is made of steel with a durable powder coated finish. It is made with quality UL listed components for reliable and quiet operation.



Digital Thermometer / Hygrometer

This handy device gives you the ability to make certain that you are providing your plants with their ideal environment. Effectively measures indoor/outdoor temperature and indoor humidity. Stores the min/max values of your temperature and humidity. Switch between °C and °F. Clock function. 12/24 hour mode switch. Includes a water proof temperature probe.



General Hydroponics pH Control Kit

Is your pH off today? Well, it won’t be if you use our pH Control Kit made by General Hydroponics. The kit contains 8 ounces of pH Up, 8 ounces of pH Down, 1 ounce indicator and vial. Each system comes with this kit that keeps your reservoir contents in perfect harmony.



Eco Series Air Pump

Eco Air series pumps are very quiet, yet extremely powerful. This strong and durable pump is widely used to provide oxygen in hydroponic systems and is convenient to operate without oil or noise.



TDS Meter

Is your water source suitable for hydroponics? Did you add the appropriate amount of nutrients? Find out quickly and easily with this digital Total Dissolved Solids Meter. The TDS-EZ has a large and easy-to-read LCD screen. The translucent blue housing is strong and durable and includes a convenient color chart explaining TDS values related to water purity.



6 Socket Industrial Power Strip

Power surges and lightning strikes are not the only things that can damage your home workshop equipment. Simply switching your workshop tools on and off can create electrical imbalances that could cause cumulative, permanent damage to your valuable equipment. The Belkin Industrial Power Strip provides clean, safe, and balanced power from 10 grounded outlets.



App-Controlled Smart Timers

New for 2019! Now your SuperCloset Grow System can be controlled through your smartphone or tablet. By simply downloading the app, you have access to set, customize, and control your grow light schedule from anywhere. If you choose the hydroponics option, you will also have control of the water pump timer allowing you to set the perfect top feeding schedule for your plants at any stage of growth. Never before has it been easier to move through the stages of your grow to a perfect harvest!



GFCI Shock Buster

Safety first! That’s our mantra here at SuperCloset, and why we include a GFCI plug adapter with every one of our products. Extremely easy to operate and a must have for eliminating electronic malfunctions that may occur whenever water is adjacent to electrical components.



Rock Wool Cubes

What is rock wool? Rock wool is spun granite and wicks like nothing you have ever seen before. Roots find a nice comfortable healthy home in our cubes and once they get their legs, they easily poke through to find, and latch onto the surrounding course, porous clay rocks to start a healthy and stable foundation.



SuperCloset Tutorial Video Series

Take the guesswork out of growing with the brand new complete, seed to harvest, video tutorial series brought to you by the growing gurus at SuperCloset. Growing with Rory will impart to you the skills necessary to achieve record breaking yields and the highest quality results.