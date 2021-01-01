FOXFARM SOIL LIQUID TRIO PACK

The Right Juice for the Right Use!

Big Bloom®, Grow Big® and Tiger Bloom®

Put it all together! Our customers asked for a three-pack of their favorite liquid fertilizers, and here it is: Big Bloom®, Grow Big®, and Tiger Bloom®, together at last. Designed to work together to support vigorous growth, multiple bud development and abundant fruit.



Gardening Tip: For best results refer to the FoxFarm Feeding Schedule. And to give your plants the very best they deserve, don’t forget our Happy Frog® Potting Soil and Happy Frog® Soil Conditioner with beneficial microbes, earthworm castings, and bat guano.



Bring Your Plants To Life!