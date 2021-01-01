MAKE PRECISE CUTS: Hand pruner is ideal for trimming, shaping and other quick snips on small plants. You can easily make precise cuts with one-hand and without damaging the other vital stems and branches of your other plants.

REDUCE HAND STRAIN: Pruning shear are built spring-loaded, so that they automatically open which greatly reduces hand fatigue. Ergonomic design rubber grip will make it easy to work for long periods of time without discomfort.

ULTRA SHARP BLADES & CURVED BLADES: These snips come with straight stainless steel blades and curved blades for precision cutting. High grade blades are sharp and durable. Curved blades with titanium coating are lightweight, sharp and durable.

SAFE & EASY OPERATION: These snips feature a secure locking mechanism that keeps your blades protected and closed when not in use. The design of these pruning snips are perfect to use whether you are right or left handed with ease.

WIDELY USED: Perfect for harvesting or trimming herbs, flowers, house plants, hydroponics, bonsai or other cutting needs in the garden, greenhouse.

