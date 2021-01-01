Your potted plants deserve the best. Their roots can’t seek out nutrition in the ground, so you have to bring it to them. That’s why Happy Frog® Potting Soil is amended with soil microbes that can help improve root efficiency and encourage nutrient uptake.



Between the earthworm castings, bat guano, and aged forest products, your container plants have never felt so good.



Garden tip: Happy Frog® Potting Soil is designed for container planting. Whether you’re growing a ficus in the dining room, a geranium on the patio, or a lemon tree on the deck, use our Potting Soil in your containers. For additional nutrition, blend in our Happy Frog® Fruit & Flower Fertilizer. Then sit back and enjoy the results.



Embrace the Vitality of Happy Frog!



How To Use:

CONTAINER GARDENS:

Fill container with soil 1 inch (2.5 cm) below top edge of the pot.

Water thoroughly after planting.

For best results, feed your plants with FoxFarm fertilizer products during growth and bloom seasons.

HOUSEPLANTS

Water thoroughly after planting.

For best results, feed with Grow Big® Liquid Plant Food.

ESTABLISHED CONTAINER GARDENS:

Top dress a 3-inch (7.5 cm) layer of potting soil around existing plants and carefully work into the soil.

Water thoroughly.

TREES, SHRUBS AND ROSES:

Select a container 2-3 times the diameter of the plant’s root mass and 3-6 inches (7.5-15 cm) deeper.

Place enough potting soil into the container so that the root mass is positioned at the correct height.

Secure plant in place while adding more potting soil around the root mass until the container is almost full.

Use FoxFarm fertilizers & liquid plant food concentrates in conjunction with our soil mixes.