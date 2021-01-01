Every plant needs a little help to Grow Strong. Let Gorilla Grow Tent maximize your indoor garden's potential with their Grow Strong Accessory Line.



It's a jungle out there. These perfectly sized durable nylon trellises feature industrial grade plastic hooks that easily attach to any diameter pole, creating a sturdy support structure that will effortlessly bear the weight of even the heaviest of fruits and flowers. The stretchable nylon allows for easy removal for reuse after harvest.



Please Note: Please use the correct number of net trellis kits based on your square footage. For example: For a 5x9 tent you will need two 5x5 Net Trellis Kits.



2' x 4' Trellis - Use with GGT, Shorty And Lite Line Tents 2x2.5, 2x4

MSRP 14.99



4' x 4' Trellis - Use with GGT, Shorty And Lite Line Tents 3x3, 4x4, 4x8, 8x8, 8x16

MSRP 20.99



5' x 5' Trellis - Use with GGT, Shorty And Lite Line Tents 5x5, 5x9, 10x10, 10x20

MSRP 28.99