Every plant needs a little help to Grow Strong. Let Gorilla Grow Tent maximize your indoor garden's potential with their Grow Strong Accessory Line.
It's a jungle out there. These perfectly sized durable nylon trellises feature industrial grade plastic hooks that easily attach to any diameter pole, creating a sturdy support structure that will effortlessly bear the weight of even the heaviest of fruits and flowers. The stretchable nylon allows for easy removal for reuse after harvest.
Please Note: Please use the correct number of net trellis kits based on your square footage. For example: For a 5x9 tent you will need two 5x5 Net Trellis Kits.
2' x 4' Trellis - Use with GGT, Shorty And Lite Line Tents 2x2.5, 2x4
MSRP 14.99
4' x 4' Trellis - Use with GGT, Shorty And Lite Line Tents 3x3, 4x4, 4x8, 8x8, 8x16
MSRP 20.99
5' x 5' Trellis - Use with GGT, Shorty And Lite Line Tents 5x5, 5x9, 10x10, 10x20
MSRP 28.99
About this brand
Grow Godz
GROW GODZ INC is a wholly Virginia Owned and Operated Online Hydroponics Retailer, a top-notch leading online shop providing customers with high quality and brand name products at unbeatable prices.