Lotus Nutrients Carboflush Pro Series



Lotus Pro Series Carboflush is designed to remove excess nutrient buildup stored within plants and medium, and acts as a catalyst for flushing your plants in their final stage of growth, while still providing the necessary components for microbial activity. Essential in producing the purest and healthiest harvests imaginable.



Product Description

Scientifically engineered by California medical growers.

Flushing agent designed to remove excess minerals from root zone.

Readily available carbohydrates designed to stimulate microbial growth.



Soluble Potash (K2O)………………………………12.0%

Sulfur (S)…………………………………………………..5.0%



Derived from: Potassium Sulfate, Maltodextrin



Also Contains Nonplant Food Ingredients:

7% Humic Acids derived from Humalite

50% Glucose (derived from Maltodextrin) (microbe food)



Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available at: https://www.aapfco.org/metals.html