With our Stealth RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter, you will save more water, stabilize pH levels and avoid mineral build-up, and maximize nutrient uptake and minimize lock-out for your prized plants. This filter is essential for the health of beneficial micro-organisms!



Product Description - Stealth RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

With our RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter-Hydroponic Supplies, you will save more water, stabilize pH levels and avoid mineral build-up, and maximize nutrient uptake and minimize lock-out for your prized plants. This filter is essential for the health of beneficial micro-organisms!



The Stealth RO 300 Reverse Osmosis Water Filter produces up to 300 GPD (gallons per day) of ultra-pure, low PPM water, removing more than 98% of chlorine and contaminants and wasting approximately 50% less water than other RO Systems.



Custom tailored for gardening and hydroponics, this filter is ideal for well water users with iron and sulfur, as well as for city water users with chloramines. Everything is included in the box for quick hook-up – standard 3:1 ratio pre-plumbed, optional 2:1 ratio included.



Included Components

4-stage RO Unit

2 RO Membranes

Earth Friendly Coconut Carbon Filter

Cleanable Sediment Filter

Automatic Shut Off Cartridge

Wall Mountable Metal Bracket

Garden Hose Connector

Inline Shut-Off

8 ft. RO & Drain Line

5 ft. Inlet Line

Filter Wrench

Instructions