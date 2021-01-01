SUPER REFLECTIVE: The Spider Farmer grow tent blocks all light from escaping and is lined with 99%-reflective mylar to boost the output efficiency of any grow tent setup.



*EXTRA-THICK CANVAS, STANDS STURDY: The top-quality 1680D canvas is tear proof and double stitched for perfect light blocking, and the tent is supported by strong metal poles that are specially finished for smooth installation



*EASY OBSERVATION OF YOUR PLANTS: Our easy-access door unzips smoothly, and the observation window makes it easy to peek inside



*PACKAGE INCLUDES- 1 – 4’x4′ (120x 120x 200cm) Spider Farmer Grow Tent, 1-Removable Mylar Floor Tray, 2 Filter Straps and 1 user manual. The whole unit can be completely assembled in 15 minutes without tools.



*100% SATISFACTION CUSTOMER SERVICE – If however for some reason you are not 100% satisfied, just email us and we will ensure your absolute happiness