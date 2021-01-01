SuperRoom 4′ x 4′ Dryer Tent Kit



SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, Dryer Tent Kit is the perfect addition to your indoor grow room setup! The SuperRoom 4′ x 4′ Dryer Tent Kit is a professionally designed, easy to use system that comes complete with everything you need to transition from amazing grow to perfect harvest.



The SuperRoom 4′ x 4′ Dryer Tent Kit includes a 4′ x 4′ Gorilla Grow Tent; a GGT Drying Rack Accessory with hangers; a Phresh carbon scrubber & filter; a Hurricane Inline Fan with Speedster controller; a digital thermometer/hygrometer; an internal circulation fan; an electrical GFCI adapter; a Trim Tray with pollen screen; curved blade precision pruners with blade lubricant; Boveda Humidity Packs and a 1-Month Warranty!



Included Components

Gorilla Grow Tent 4′ x 4′ x 6’11″ (7’11″ w/ extension)

The very best and tallest, thickest, and strongest grow tent available. This is the only height adjusting grow tent available worldwide. GROW STRONG!



GGT Hanging Rack System

The latest addition to the incredible Grow Tent Accessory Line from Gorilla Grow Tent! The Gorilla Hanging Dryer Rack Accessory allows you to turn any Gorilla Grow Tent into a drying room for your post-harvest needs. For easy hanging, growers can use the included clothing hangers or simply attach their drying plant mater directly to the crossbar. Each crossbar is 42″ long.



Trim Tray

Two helpful products in one! The Trim Tray is designed as a “feather-lite” laptop trimming surface that will automatically separate your flower pollen while trimming. It features a comfortable nonslip base foam padded base tray, a 150-micron stainless steel screen top tray (with a proprietary pollen filtering pattern), and a magnifying pollen scoop.



Precision Curved Blade Pruner

These are the classic pruners, favored by thousands of horticulturists from weekend gardeners to professional flower trimmers—but with the added feature of curved blade tips, which give you even more maneuverability in tight places among delicate flowers and stems. They feature razor-sharp stainless steel blades, perfectly balanced construction and an ultra-lightweight, ergonomic design.



Boveda Humidity Packs

Boveda is ideal for storing and curing (aging) herbs that have already been dried. While Boveda is effective in moisture removal, the standard method of hanging in a dry environment is most effective. When you feel the plant is close to the intended moisture content for curing, Boveda will do the fine-tuning for perfect long term storage. Grow it, dry it, package it with Boveda.



Carbon Filter

Carbon filters are by far the best filters on the market for larger grow rooms. They utilize an exclusive carbon charcoal fitting that contains unwanted odors much greater than any other on the market. Phresh filters are the only company that has access to this special carbon filling, which results in a completely neutral air environment.



Inline Fan – with Speedster Controller

This commercial-grade, high-performance fan is made of steel with a durable powder-coated finish. It is made with quality UL listed components for reliable and quiet operation. The included Speedster Controller allows you to adjust the airflow to meet the needs of your room.



Internal Circulation Fans

Properly sized and placed internal circulation fans are integral to moving all the air around your room. Our design will result in a perfect growing environment. Proper airflow is essential in eliminating mold or mildew and minimizing potential bug problems. Many other packages don’t include fans, and if they do, they tend to be inadequate, noisy, and poorly placed.



Digital Thermometer / Hygrometer

This handy device gives you the ability to make certain that you are providing your plants with their ideal environment. Effectively measures indoor/outdoor temperature and indoor humidity. Stores the min/max values of your temperature and humidity. Switch between °C and °F. Clock function. 12/24 hour mode switch. Includes a waterproof temperature probe.



6 Socket Industrial Power Strip

Power surges and lightning strikes are not the only things that can damage your home workshop equipment. Simply switching your workshop tools on and off can create electrical imbalances that could cause cumulative, permanent damage to your valuable equipment. The Belkin Industrial Power Strip provides clean, safe, and balanced power from 6 grounded outlets.



GFCI Shock Buster

Safety first! That’s our mantra here at SuperCloset, and why we include a GFCI plug adapter with every one of our products. Extremely easy to operate and a must have for eliminating electronic malfunctions that may occur whenever water is adjacent to electrical components.



Support

Each Dryer Tent Kit comes with the Grow Tips manual, a 1-Month Warranty, and lifetime customer service. With your SuperRoom you will harvest better on your very first yield than people who have been growing for years. You will receive lifetime grow support and consultation. All SuperRooms are easy to set up, fully automated, and come with A+ BBB customer service. Competitors will sell to you and forget you. Don’t grow alone, grow with support. Welcome to the Super Family.



This amazing product is engineered, designed, and built in California by SuperCloset, a trusted and reputable company that has provided the #1 selling grow systems in the world for over 10 years.