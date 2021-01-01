About this product
Designed to ventilate hydroponic grow rooms, transfer heating/cooling, cool AV closets, and exhaust odors.
Intelligent controller with temperature and humidity programming, fan speed control, timer, and alarm system.
Mixed flow design combined with a PWM-controlled EC-motor for a truly quiet and energy efficient performance.
Kit also includes corded sensor probe, AC power plug, two duct clamps, and required mounting hardware.
Duct Size: 6” | Dimensions: 7.9 x 12.6 x 8.4 in. | Airflow: 402 CFM | Noise: 32 dBA | Bearings: Dual Ball
