RESPONSIBLY GROWN, PURE MICHIGAN CANNABIS
Our Michigan farm is devoted to building the future of cannabis while
giving a nod to the farmers that pioneered cultivation before us. The
facility and methods that we use combine the best of both worlds: the complete control offered by modern cultivation, and the plant-fueling power of natural outdoor sunlight. All of our methods combine to create some of Michigan’s most flavorful cannabis flowers.
