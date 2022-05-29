Animal Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. Animal Cake is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Animal Cake effects include relaxed, talkative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Animal Cake features a flavor profile of vanilla, pepper, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene and its breeder is unkown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.