About this product
About this strain
Animal Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
