Animal Cake Popcorn (14g)

by Grow Sciences
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
  • Photo of Animal Cake Popcorn (14g)
Not available
Not available
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product

Animal Cake is a cross of Animal Cookies x Grape Cream Cake. This Indica-dominant hybrid has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. It flowers into beautiful buds with sharp and fresh notes of cinnamon, lemon, and hops.

Every person has a unique endocannabinoid system, so the same strain can provide varied experiences in each individual based on how their bodies process the strain's terpenes. Grow Sciences recommends shopping for terpene profiles, not just THC %, to find the flavors and effects you enjoy most. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite strains: www.growsciences.com.

About this strain

Animal Cake is an sativa-leaning hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. Animal Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Animal Cake effects include relaxed, talkative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Animal Cake features a flavor profile of vanilla, pepper, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene and its breeder is unkown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow Sciences
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
