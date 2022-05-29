Animal Cake is a cross of Animal Cookies x Grape Cream Cake. This Indica-dominant hybrid has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. It flowers into beautiful buds with sharp and fresh notes of cinnamon, lemon, and hops.

Each individual's endocannabinoid system processes terpenes differently, resulting in a unique experience. We recommend getting to know how various terpenes interact with your body. Shop for terpene profiles, not just THC, to find the flavors and effects you're looking for.



Grow Sciences focuses on best-in-class genetics, always cultivating to full term and trimming by hand. Welcome to quality. Visit our website to find out where your favorite products will land next: www.growsciences.com.