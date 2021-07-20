Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy's Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence. Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com