What do you get when you take our top-shelf flower, infuse it with our solventless rosin, and roll it into organic hemp paper? The Rosin Roll. This 5 pack of half gram joints is the best of everything we grow and extract, providing the strongest, most natural flavor & high possible. Our THCA is a derivative of our solventless rosin extraction methods. All natural ingredients and full nug flower with no additives make this the best joint on the market. MADE 100% IN HOUSE. OUR FLOWER. OUR EXTRACTS. OUR TEAM. What's in your joint? www.growsciences.com
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.