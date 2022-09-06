About this product
Most edibles in the marketplace are infused with distillate, utilizing a solvent extraction that only includes Delta 9 THC. Our rosin edible uses ice water hash, preserving and infusing the plant1s broad spectrum of therapeutic and psychoactive compounds. Each batch is served in 10mg cubes, with 10 cubes in a jar. They are gluten-free and vegan and contain no artificial ingredients or flavors.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
About this brand
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
State License(s)
00000008DCJJ00257791