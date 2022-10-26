About this product
Chimera is The Creature x White Truffle.
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com.
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
State License(s)
00000008DCJJ00257791